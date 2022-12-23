Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 182,021 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

