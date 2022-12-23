Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

