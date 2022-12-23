Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 23,107 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 22.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $165,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48.

