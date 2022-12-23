Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,021 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,047,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,397 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

