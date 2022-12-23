Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $42,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

