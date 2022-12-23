Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $194,907.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021799 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,543,607 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

