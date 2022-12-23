Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Up 3.8%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.40. 20,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,310,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

