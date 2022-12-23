Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

EGHSF stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

