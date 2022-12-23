Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Shares Up 0.8%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.40. 18,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Enstar Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

