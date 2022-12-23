Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 27,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 149,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

