Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.64. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 42,748 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.