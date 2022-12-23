Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1,898.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EQH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,413. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
