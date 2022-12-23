Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Boosted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.15. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,633. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

