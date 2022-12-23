ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Shares Down 1.4%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.49 and last traded at $80.49. 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

Institutional Trading of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

