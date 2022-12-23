ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Holdings Reduced by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,899 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF comprises 4.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.61 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

