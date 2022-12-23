Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ETD opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $651.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $24,777,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

