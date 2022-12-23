Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $16.38 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $16.38 or 0.00097508 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $106.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,803.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00390752 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00851130 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00606360 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00265528 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234674 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,552,833 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
