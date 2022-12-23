Euro Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $347,140.31 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $347,140.31 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,906,337 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

