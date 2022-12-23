Everdome Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $49.01 million and $4.73 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

