Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 181.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $331.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,772. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.58.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.