Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 675,274 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

