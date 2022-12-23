Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

