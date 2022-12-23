Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.21

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $568.83 million and approximately $44.01 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.30 or 0.05064201 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00499178 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.54 or 0.29576522 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,766,459,502 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.