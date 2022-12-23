Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance
FBVA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Farmers Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
