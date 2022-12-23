FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,309. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

