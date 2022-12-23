FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,309. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

