FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

