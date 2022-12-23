Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.25 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $71.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00017730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

