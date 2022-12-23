Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00017637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $79.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $865.43 or 0.05147709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00500769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.06 or 0.29663767 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.