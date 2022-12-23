Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SNDL by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 618,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SNDL by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SNDL by 3,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

SNDL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,884. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SNDL had a negative net margin of 53.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $176.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

