Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,885,000 after acquiring an additional 67,678 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $90.69. 351,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

