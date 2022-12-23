Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $71.99. 4,301,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

