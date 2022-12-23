Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,864. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.