Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.53. 2,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,297. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25.

