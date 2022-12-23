Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $98.05. 38,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,717. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

