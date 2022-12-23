Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $59.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.