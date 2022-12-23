Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,290,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,198. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

