Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

