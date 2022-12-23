Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 149,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

