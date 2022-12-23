First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Trading Down 0.7 %

BUSE stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,202 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

