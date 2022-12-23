First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 3.7% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.65% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,810. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.