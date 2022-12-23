FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 29th

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.80 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

