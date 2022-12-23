Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 10% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Flow has a market cap of $788.06 million and $22.80 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

