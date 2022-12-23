freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.23 ($21.52) on Monday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.63.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

