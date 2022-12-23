Fruits (FRTS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $647,762.21 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

