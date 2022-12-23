fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

FUBO stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in fuboTV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

