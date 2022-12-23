FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,114. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $367.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.