FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -2.23. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

About Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 348.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 99,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immuneering by 253.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.