FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.
IMRX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -2.23. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $23.29.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
