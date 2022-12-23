FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Boosted by Analyst

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $120.37 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.