FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 2.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

